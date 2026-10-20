BIOLABS awards funds to 10 biotechnology firms

Forward BIOLABS, in partnership with BioForward Wisconsin, announced the Round 2 award recipients of the Innovation to Commercialization Pipeline program.
Ten additional biohealth companies from across Wisconsin have been selected to receive ICP funding. The ICP Award Committee, a panel of experienced industry leaders and investors from Wisconsin’s biohealth ecosystem, selected awardees through a competitive review process.
ICP is part of Forward BIOLABS’ project within the Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub.
“The ICP program is a unique, State-of-Wisconsin-supported initiative that is making a meaningful difference for young companies with the ambition to become commercially successful,” said Laura Hilty, principal at HealthX Ventures and ICP Award Committee member. “The ICP program demonstrates Wisconsin’s strong commitment to building a nationally competitive biohealth ecosystem by identifying and supporting companies with a high potential for success, ultimately attracting the interest and investment of the broader venture capital community.”
ICP Round 2 awardees are:
- aMBR Genomics – Developing a novel liquid-biopsy platform that detects cancer-associated midbody remnants and their molecular cargo, with the goal of enabling earlier, more accurate cancer detection from a simple blood sample.
- BiaCure Therapies – Focused on a significant and underaddressed therapeutic gap: the large share of fungal nail infection patients who have no viable treatment option and are forced to endure chronic pain with walking, compromised mobility, and a meaningful decline in quality of life.
- Cellular Logistics – Developing iCFX, a first-of-its-kind cardiac biomaterial therapy that helps the heart repair itself and prevents progression to heart failure after a heart attack.
- CIAN (CIlia ANalysis) – Developing diagnostic products for conditions associated with blood flow changes that are sensed by cilia, a hair-like organelle.
- FAR Biotech – A quantum drug discovery company applying its unique QuantumAI technology to identify novel therapeutics for hard-to-drug diseases with high unmet medical need.
- Plumb Pharmaceuticals – Producing extended-release formulations. Plumb’s first indication delivers naltrexone for over 12 weeks after a single injection to treat addiction, three times longer than current products.
- Roboheal Innovations – Developing wheelchair-mounted assistive robots to help powered wheelchair users to perform activities of daily living more independently.
- Sanacor – Developing therapies that target mitochondrial dysfunction in cardiometabolic diseases. Sanacor’s mitochondrial biology platform extends into neurodegeneration, oncology, and rare mitochondrial disorders.
- Tundra Targeted Therapeutics – Developing a new cancer drug for patients with lymphoma or leukemia. It is designed to treat difficult cases while minimizing the risk of complications and excessive pain. Tundra’s first Phase 1 clinical trial is underway.
- Vivid Microscopy – Developing live-cell research tools for measuring oxidative stress and cellular health. Its expanding portfolio of cellular-health assays supports drug discovery and advanced cell-based research.