BIOLABS awards funds to 10 biotechnology firms

Forward BIOLABS, in partnership with BioForward Wisconsin, announced the Round 2 award recipients of the Innovation to Commercialization Pipeline program.

Ten additional biohealth companies from across Wisconsin have been selected to receive ICP funding. The ICP Award Committee, a panel of experienced industry leaders and investors from Wisconsin’s biohealth ecosystem, selected awardees through a competitive review process.

ICP is part of Forward BIOLABS’ project within the Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub.

“The ICP program is a unique, State-of-Wisconsin-supported initiative that is making a meaningful difference for young companies with the ambition to become commercially successful,” said Laura Hilty, principal at HealthX Ventures and ICP Award Committee member. “The ICP program demonstrates Wisconsin’s strong commitment to building a nationally competitive biohealth ecosystem by identifying and supporting companies with a high potential for success, ultimately attracting the interest and investment of the broader venture capital community.”

Advertisement

ICP Round 2 awardees are: