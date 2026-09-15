Boldt to move Pewaukee office

Appleton-based construction firm The Boldt Co. will move its Pewaukee office to Elm Grove, according to BizTimes Milwaukee.

Boldt will relocate its office from N21 W23340 Ridgeview Parkway in Pewaukee to 12500 W. Bluemound Road in Elm Grove, just west of Wauwatosa and Milwaukee County.

John Hugget, Boldt’s group president, said the move is tied to the company’s growth.

The firm’s new Milwaukee-area office will be 37,000 square feet, a 25,000-square-foot increase from its previous space in Waukesha.

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Boldt Real Estate, which has completed projects nationwide, will keep its downtown Milwaukee office at 301 W. Wisconsin Ave.