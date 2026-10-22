Brazilian firm launches in U.S. through gBETA Milwaukee

Mention, a Latin American PR tech company, is now operating in the United States.

The Brazilian is part of the Fall 2026 cohort of gBETA Milwaukee, the accelerator run by gener8tor, and its U.S. office is based at gener8tor’s Milwaukee location at 313 N. Plankinton Ave.

Since 2022, Mention has served more than 1,000 companies in Brazil, including Tractian, Insider Store and Sebrae. It currently has 200 active clients in healthtech, fintech, retail and the public sector, and its revenue passed $460,000 in 2026. The company also ran a pilot with Globo, one of Latin America’s largest media groups, to measure the impact of regional TV advertising.

“Companies spend a lot of money on press outreach without knowing which stories will run,” said Beatriz Ambrosio, CEO and co-founder of Mention. “We built Mention so a founder or a marketing director can see that before the first email goes out.”

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The company’s main product is SIPP, a multi-agent AI system that Mention developed in-house and owns. SIPP compares a story angle with a database of more than 6,000 media outlets that Mention has mapped and ranked, and in under five minutes returns a score for how likely that story is to be published. According to the company, SIPP predicts whether a story will be published with 95% accuracy.

Mention is also raising a $3 million pre-seed round in the United States. The money will be used to map American media outlets in SIPP and to build a U.S. sales team.

The U.S. office currently has two employees, Ambrosio and Mention CTO Leonardo Vieira, who are in Milwaukee for the gBETA program, meeting with journalists, communications leaders and potential clients. The company aims to serve 3,000 companies in the U.S. by the end of 2027. gBETA is a 7-week startup accelerator run by venture capital firm gener8tor.