Brown County shakes up airport management

Brown County is eliminating top management positions at Austin Straubel International Airport as part of a transition to an outside management firm.

The Brown County Board of Supervisors approved a Management Services Agreement with Vantage Group to provide executive leadership and operational management for the airport.

Vantage’s services will cost $950,000 annually, plus the compensation for three of its employees and incentive payments, including if ridership grows 3% or more in measured periods. There’s also a one-time $350,000 mobilization fee.

County officials said eliminating the positions of airport director, assistant airport director and marketing manager will save $470,000.

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“Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is one of Brown County’s most important economic development assets. After months of careful work and negotiation, we’re bringing in a partner with the experience to help this airport grow to new heights.” says Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach. “Brown County will continue to own GRB, approve its budget, and set its direction. What changes is that we now have a management team with the expertise and relationships to deliver on it, and we’re excited to move forward together.”

Vantage Group will manage the day-to-day operations of GRB and lead its long term strategy on behalf of Brown County.

“For more than 30 years, Vantage has managed airports of every size, from regional airports like GRB to some of the world’s busiest international gateways. In each case, the work starts with partnership: with the county, and with the local team who know the airport best,” says Stewart Steeves, Chief Operating Officer, Vantage Group.

The move comes as GRB has fallen behind Appleton International Airport in annual passenger traffic and a $66 million concourse expansion at ATW. In 2025, GRB had 656,000 passengers, while ATW saw a record 1.3 million passengers.