Building for Kids Children’s Museum opening a preschool in downtown Appleton

The Building for Kids Children’s Museum will offer Launchpad Playful Preschool, a new preschool program opening in downtown Appleton Oct. 5

“Launchpad was built with the understanding that play isn’t a break from learning but the foundation of it,” said Kathy Dean, Director of Early Childhood Engagement at the BFKCM. “Children learn best when they are engaged, curious, and empowered to explore the world around them, and Launchpad was intentionally designed to support that kind of learning every day.”

It will be located on the third floor of First 5 Fox Valley’s Family Resource Center across the street from the BFKCM

Launchpad will serve children ages 3 to 5, and offers flexible scheduling, including two, three, or five day per week options. Each day includes 2.5 hours of play-based learning and care.

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Families interested in learning more or enrolling can visit the Building for Kids website at buildingforkids.org/launchpad-playful-preschool.