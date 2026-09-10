Building Sheboygan County’s Future

Sheboygan Falls housing initiatives

The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation (SCEDC) housing initiative is supported by the Forward Fund, which was capitalized through generous $2 million contributions from Johnsonville, Kohler Co., Masters Gallery Foods and Sargento. Sheboygan County also contributed $2 million in ARPA funds, and the City of Sheboygan Falls has been a strong partner in advancing the effort. The first single‑family housing project, Founders’ Pointe, has been completed with the sale of all 54 homes. The second project, Founders’ Pointe Neighborhood, is a 41‑home pocket neighborhood subdivision that is well underway and scheduled for completion by Spring 2027. Results to date show that 72% of buyers are first‑time homeowners, 30% relocated to Sheboygan County and residents are employed by 54 different Sheboygan County employers.

Plymouth housing initiative

The SCEDC, in partnership with the Forward Fund and the City of Plymouth, has commenced on their third entry‑level housing subdivision in Sheboygan County. Excavation started in late July 2026 on the 32‑acre development which will offer 102 single‑family homes. The first homes are expected to be available for sale by early summer 2027. SCEDC also partnered with WHEDA to develop the state’s first Infrastructure Access Loan program for single‑family housing developments.

Small business & entrepreneurship

The SCEDC continues to strengthen Sheboygan County’s entrepreneurial ecosystem through its SBD and SCALE initiatives, providing entrepreneurs and growing businesses with mentorship, educational programming, financing resources and strategic connections. For the second consecutive year, SCEDC is also hosting the Startup World Cup Wisconsin Regional, bringing entrepreneurs from across the state to Sheboygan County to compete for an opportunity to advance to the global Startup World Cup Finals in Silicon Valley. The event will showcase innovative startups, connect founders with investors, and further establish Sheboygan County as a destination for entrepreneurship and innovation. The Startup World Cup Wisconsin Regional event will be hosted at Stefanie H. Weill Center in Sheboygan Monday, Oct. 19 from 5:30‑8:30 p.m.

Cedar Grove Business Park

The Village of Cedar Grove continues advancing its 152‑acre business park at the intersection of I‑43 and State Highway 32. The park has earned New North Gold Shovel Site designation, recognizing its development readiness through completed environmental and site assessments that help accelerate project timelines. The initial build‑out is focused on attracting two large industrial users, with remaining acreage planned for smaller mixed‑use developments supported by SCEDC marketing efforts and local development incentives.

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CONTACT

Sheboygan County

Economic Development Corporation

920‑452‑2479

sheboygancountyedc.com