Burger Boat, Nemak land workforce training grants with Lakeshore College

Lakeshore College has been awarded two Workforce Advancement Training grants through the Wisconsin Technical College System, securing more than $211,000 in state funding to provide customized workforce training for regional manufacturers Burger Boat Company and Nemak.

WAT grant proposals, which are developed collaboratively between Lakeshore College and employer partners, help businesses offset the cost of employee training. Eligible employers can receive between $2,500 and $200,000 from the WTCS to support training delivered between July 1, 2026, and May 31, 2027.

This marks the first time Lakeshore College has secured two WAT grants in a single grant cycle.

Burger Boat Company, based in Manitowoc, was awarded $101,800 to provide 1,248 hours of training for 314 employees, including welding instruction and general education coursework designed to strengthen employee skills.

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Sheboygan-headquartered Nemak received $110,111 to deliver 956 hours of training for 242 participants, with a primary focus on leadership development through Lean Six Sigma training.

Lakeshore College began collaborating with Burger Boat and Nemak in October 2025 to identify training priorities and develop proposals that aligned with each company’s strategic goals.

For employers, WAT grants reduce the cost of workforce training while expanding opportunities to provide education to more employees.

For Lakeshore College, the grants create additional opportunities to strengthen relationships with regional industries while expanding access to workforce education.

Lakeshore College has partnered with employers through previous WAT grants, including Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry (awarded in 2021-22), Jagemann Stamping Co. (awarded in 2022-23), and Vollrath Company (awarded in 2024-25).