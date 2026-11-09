Business Launch Pad introduced in Green Bay

The city of Green Bay and the Greater Green Bay Chamber of Commerce have created Business Launch Pad, a free online guide that helps entrepreneurs navigate the steps to start and grow a business.

Business Launch Pad provides a central place to find information, tools and connections for starting and growing a business. Users can explore resources based on their stage of business, industry and location across 17 Greater Green Bay municipalities. Each municipality’s page brings together local permit and licensing contacts, funding opportunities and other information to help business owners navigate local requirements.

The site also features a resource library with a business plan template, startup checklist and financing and budgeting plan available. It also features the ability to select among four languages: English, Hmong, Somali and Spanish, making the resources easier to navigate and use for a broader range of entrepreneurs in our community.

The city of Green Bay funded the website through American Rescue Plan Act dollars, and the Greater Green Bay Chamber developed the resource in partnership with the city.

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“The Greater Green Bay area has many wonderful entrepreneurial assets that support new business startups,” said Lara Fritts, president and CEO of the Greater Green Bay Chamber. “Understanding what’s available and knowing which is right for you can be challenging. This tool brings those resources together in one place, providing clarity and helping entrepreneurs move from an idea to action, giving local businesses a stronger foundation for success.”

For entrepreneur, Monique Flores, who recently opened Madagascar Pantry and operates as the first tenant at Kindred Kitchen, access to resources and affordable workspace plays an important role in getting a food business off the ground. Kindred Kitchen provides food entrepreneurs with space to prepare and produce products without the upfront expense of building and equipping their own commercial kitchen.

“Starting a business takes a lot of planning, persistence and figuring things out along the way,” explained Flores. “Having access to the Business Launch Pad will truly help entrepreneurs know where to start, find the information they need and take the next step toward making their business a reality.”

The City’s Business Support Specialist, Jessica Maes, works directly with entrepreneurs seeking guidance and resources as they establish or grow their businesses.

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“Starting a business involves more than a great idea,” shared Maes. “Entrepreneurs need to understand local requirements, explore financing options and develop a plan for moving forward. The online tool connects those pieces and gives entrepreneurs a practical place to begin, regardless of where they are in their business journey.”

Business Launch Pad builds on the City’s ongoing efforts to strengthen entrepreneurship and small business growth. In August, Green Bay became a founding city in the National America the Entrepreneurial campaign, recognized through Mayor Genrich’s proclamation of Green Bay the Entrepreneurial. In October, the City launched its Microenterprise Grant Program, which offers eligible small businesses grants of up to $7,500 to help cover qualifying startup and growth expenses.

Together, these initiatives connect entrepreneurs with practical information, financial opportunities and support to help build successful businesses and strengthen the Greater Green Bay economy.