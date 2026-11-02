Businesses shine a light on youth homelesssness

Nearly 200 area businesses and organizations across Northeast Wisconsin are helping to shine a light on youth homelessness in November.

November is National Youth HOPE (Homelessness Outreach, Prevention, & Education) Month.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley’s Home Base program and community partners are working to shine a light on youth homelessness by displaying green footprints and information, aiming to bring awareness, provide a sign of solidarity, and signal safe spaces for homeless youth in the community.

The Youth on the Move initiative seeks to show youth experiencing homelessness that when they walk, they are not alone, but alongside their community. It also hopes to highlight businesses and organizations in the community that are safe places for these youth.

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View this year’s Youth on the Move PSA here: https://youtu.be/B3XWNyy