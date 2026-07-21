Cause of Green Bay Converting warehouse fire undetermined

The cause of the Green Bay Converting warehouse fire in March remains undetermined, according to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

The department said in a social media post that a roof collapse resulting from heavy snow and winds likely contributed to the cause of the fire.

The area experienced a blizzard March 14-16 that dumped a staggering 26.6 inches of snow in Green Bay with winds nearing 60 MPH. A roof collapse at the 800,0000-square-foot Larsen Road warehouse was followed by a fire. The collapse compromised the warehouse utility system and fire sprinklers which prevented fire containment.

Due to the extensive damage caused by the roof collapse and subsequent fire, investigators were unable to identify the specific ignition source.

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The company said in April it would return to full production at the Larsen Road location this summer but rebuilding the warehouse would take more time. The company maintained payroll for about 165 of its employees there but helped another 35 to transition to new employment.