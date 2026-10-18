Cheese Wedge Growth Lab offers full day of entrepreneur training

The Cheese Wedge Consortium will offer a free, interactive business growth event Nov. 4 in Green Bay.

“Growth Lab: Less Theory, More Doing” is part of the Cheese Wedge Consortium, a regional collaboration between New North Inc. and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Growth Lab combines expert-led education with hands-on working sessions, allowing participants to immediately apply what they learn to their own businesses. Attendees will leave with a foundation for their 2027 business plan, clearly identified priorities and practical tools to turn their goals into measurable results.

The initial event launches a four-part educational series developed through EO Wisconsin, the state chapter of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization, a global peer-to-peer network exclusively for business founders, co-founders and controlling shareholders. Business leaders at Cultivate and Lead Catalyst will be assisting.

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The event will be held from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. in Fort Howard Hall of the Weidner Center on the UW-Green Bay campus. Lunch will be provided and there will be a social happy hour after the event for networking. Event registration is available at https://www.eowisconsin.org/growth-lab#registration.

Dan Gramann, business growth leader with Cultivate, will take event participants through the strategic planning process, putting a focus on creating a clear vision for 2027.

Attendees also will have the opportunity to complete a comprehensive business assessment that evaluates 24 key drivers of organizational performance, including leadership, sales, marketing and financial management.

Greg Crabtree, financial strategist and business author, will lead the financial education portion of Growth Lab, helping business owners to understand the financial fundamentals necessary to support their growth plans.

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Through interactive exercises, participants will begin to connect their strategic objectives to the financial resources and decisions required for successful execution.

Additional business growth topics, including sales, marketing, leadership and organizational development, will be discussed at upcoming series events.

The Cheese Wedge Consortium is building startup density through accelerator programming tailored to regional needs, pre-seed bootcamps and pitch events, corporate innovation and engagement, equity investments for startups, legal and housing stipends for relocating founders, and co-working space and community-based outreach. It is supported by a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Ignite Wisconsin grant for Northeast Wisconsin.