Child Care Alliance surveying providers about food access and costs

The NE Wisconsin Child Care Alliance is continuing to survey childcare programs across the region to gauge interest in a streamlined, collaborative approach to food access and distribution that would aim to reduce food costs while leveraging community assets in our region.

The survey comes as a direct result of discussions with childcare directors in the network.

Input is sought from childcare programs located in the following counties/areas: Brown, Calumet, Door, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Oconto, Oneida Nation, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago.

Complete the survey if you are a childcare provider or share it if you someone who is.

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Here are responses so far:

All types of child care programs have responded and are interested, with the most response from stand-alone commercial spaces (41%) and home-based providers (35%).

63% of respondents indicated that they are very interested in a bulk purchasing option with a low minimum purchase amount and no fixed contracts.

51% of respondents are very interested in a service that could deliver fresh, local, raw food with a menu plan.

Providers are price-sensitive. Any possible solutions would need to reduce current costs in order for programs to participate.

The link to the survey can be found HERE.