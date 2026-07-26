Construction & Real EstateManufacturing

Clintonville defense contractor expanding

Aaron Holbrook
By Aaron Holbrook
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Alliance Construction & Design and Schutt Industries will break ground on a new building July 31 at 185 Industrial Ave., Clintonville.
The new building will provide additional space and capabilities to support the company’s continued growth and expansion of services.

“Alliance Construction & Design is proud to partner with Schutt Industries on this next phase of growth,” said Derek Wagner, Project Manager for Alliance Construction & Design. “Schutt Industries has built a strong reputation for creating highly engineered, American-made products for demanding applications. We are excited to help create a new building that supports its team and allows the company to expand the services it provides.”

Based in Clintonville, Schutt Industries manufactures severe-duty military, commercial and consumer trailers and cargo-handling equipment. The company also provides custom-engineered integration solutions for communications, disaster response, defense and other specialized applications.​

Alliance Construction & Design is based in Wrightstown.

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