Close to 1,000 students attend Build My Future

Nearly 1,000 high school students from across Northeast Wisconsin got a hands-on look at careers when Build My Future returns to Northeast Wisconsin Technical College Oct. 13.

Presented in partnership by Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, the Brown County Home Builders Association and regional employers, the second annual event helped students explore career opportunities in the skilled trades while connecting them directly with the people and programs helping build Northeast Wisconsin’s future workforce.

This year, Build My Future expanded beyond construction to bring together career experiences in construction, manufacturing, transportation, utilities and other skilled trades. Students had the opportunity to explore related high school coursework, dual-credit options and technical training pathways that can put them on a path toward in-demand careers.

“Build My Future Brown County is more than just an event. It’s a unique, hands-on experience where students connect with local industry professionals and explore the exciting possibilities of careers in the skilled trades,” said Lori Frisbie, executive officer of the Brown County Home Builders Association. “We’re here to open doors, spark curiosity and show the next generation that building a future with their own hands is something they can truly be proud of.”

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Build My Future put students directly into the experience through hands-on activities, simulations and demonstrations alongside local professionals. Students explored careers including roofing, concrete, mechanical systems, heavy machinery, welding, excavating, electrical, automotive and diesel, utilities and more.

According to the NEW Manufacturing Alliance’s 2026 Manufacturing Vitality Index, 76% of Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers anticipate difficulty finding talent — up from just 29% when the study began in 2009. Machinists, welders/fabricators and industrial maintenance professionals are among the region’s most difficult positions to fill.

“Building the workforce our region needs begins with helping students discover what’s possible. There are so many opportunities across manufacturing and the skilled trades that students may not know about until they have a chance to experience them firsthand, said John Reinders, NWTC dean of the College of Advanced Manufacturing & Skilled Trades. “An experience like this can spark an interest a student didn’t know they had and help them see where it could lead.”

Build My Future has traditionally focused on construction careers. This year, NWTC’s Welding Rodeo, hands-on welding and STEM career exploration event, along with transportation programs and Utility Preview Day, gave students the opportunity to explore a broader range of high-demand careers in one place.

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More than 50 employers participated.“We didn’t want students simply going from booth to booth collecting information,” said Andrew Hockberger of Hockberger Homes, LLC and this year’s event chair. “We wanted them to touch it, feel it, see it and get excited about it.”