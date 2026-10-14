College students encouraged to join Internship Draft Day at Lambeau Nov. 4

The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance encourages college students to attend the 12th annual “Internship Draft Day” at Lambeau Field Nov. 4 from 2 – 5 p.m.

Students should register for the free event at internshipdraftday.com.

The event is co-sponsored by NEWMA and the Northeast Wisconsin Educational Resource Alliance (NEW ERA). College students from throughout Wisconsin and Upper Michigan will have the opportunity to interview with over 50 NEWMA member companies offering more than 200 paid internships and co-ops.

“Internship Draft Day is an innovative approach to the college internship fair by having students earning points for how well they interview and the top point getters will be announced as the number one draft pick from their college,” said Ann Franz, executive director of NEWMA.

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Prior to the event, students receive points for participation in college clubs, relevant work experience and their overall GPA. At the conclusion of the event, there is an announcement of the top draft picks based on the points the students earned during the event. The top overall draft pick will receive a $2,500 college scholarship for the upcoming college term from the Alliance, plus there are other opportunities to win $500 college scholarship. All the students attending the event will receive a T-shirt.

Some of the companies recruiting for the event include Bassett Mechanical, EMT International, Fosber America, FTI, Graetz Manufacturing, Marion Body Works, Nicolet Plastics, Samuel Pressure Vessel Group, Systems Controls, The Lawton Standard Co., and Workspace Plus. Opportunities are in a variety degree fields including engineering, business, supply chain, marketing, electro-mechanical, human resources and IT.

The event is a free event for NEW Manufacturing Alliance members. Questions regarding the event should contact Ann Franz at 920-606-7691 or email franza@uwgb.edu. For more information, go to: newmfgalliance.org.