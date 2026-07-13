ColorBold seeks pitch contest applicants

Applications are now open for the ColorBold Virtual Pitch Competition, sponsored by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and part of the 2026 FIRE Consortium Event Series.

Wisconsin entrepreneurs are invited to apply for a chance to be selected as 1 of 6 finalists to pitch their business during a live virtual competition.

A total of $8,500 will be awarded to entrepreneurs. with $3,500 for the grand prize, $2,500 for second place, $1,500 for third and $1,000 for the people’s choice award.

This opportunity is open to all Wisconsin entrepreneurs who operate a for-profit business with fewer than 25 full-time equivalent employees. Four finalist spots will be prioritized for entrepreneurs in rural counties.

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Applicants do not have to be a person of color to apply or be selected.

The pitch competition will be streamed virtually on ColorBold’s Facebook, Linked In, and Instagram platforms, giving finalists an opportunity to gain funding, visibility, and community support.

Application closes: July 22 and a video submission is required as part of the application.

Apply here: https://forms.gle/6QbjAKbqyvJZMhAH8

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For questions, please contact: ColorBoldBusinessAssociation@gmail.com