Community First pledges $1M for tornado recovery

Following the severe storms and tornado that swept through the Fox Cities recently, Community First Credit Union has announced a $1 million commitment to support immediate relief and long-term rebuilding efforts in Menasha, Appleton, Neenah and Fox Crossing.

The $1 million pledge represents one of the largest community recovery commitments in the credit union’s history. The funds will directly support local relief initiatives aimed at helping residents and small businesses recover and rebuild.

“For more than 50 years, Community First has stood alongside the people of Northeast Wisconsin through life’s celebrations and its challenges,” said Cathie Tierney, Community First President & CEO. “The devastation from the recent storm and tornado is significant, but our commitment to our neighbors is unwavering.”

In addition to the financial pledge, Community First has launched a series of immediate disaster relief programs. They include:

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Low-Cost Emergency Relief Loans: Fixed-rate relief loans with deferred payments for up to 90 days. Existing members as of July 28, 2026, can access $500 to $5,000 at 0% APR for up to 24 months to assist with immediate needs like temporary housing, transportation, or lost wages. For larger property repairs and restoration, loans ranging from $500 to $30,000 at 3.50% APR for up to 60 months are available to both existing and new members.

Payment & Fee Relief: Impacted members can access loan deferments up to 3 months, Skip-a-Pay options on credit cards, increased credit card limits, fee considerations, and penalty waivers on early Certificate of Deposit withdrawals to access personal savings quickly.

Residents and business owners seeking financial assistance or relief options are encouraged to visit any local Community First Credit Union branch, call customer support, or complete a relief request form online at communityfirstcu.org.