Consolidated Construction Co. names new president, COO

Consolidated Construction Co., Inc. announced the promotion of Gene Schleusner to president and Brian Gebauer to chief operating officer.

The promotions come as current President Pam Talavera and CEO John Schneider prepare for their retirement at the end of 2026.

“One of the greatest responsibilities of any leader is preparing the next generation to succeed,” said Talavera. “This transition has never been about replacing people; it’s about building continuity. Gene and Brian have earned the trust and respect of our employees, customers, and industry partners through years of leadership and commitment to our mission. I couldn’t be more confident in the future of Consolidated.”

In his new role as resident, Schleusner will continue leading the strategic direction of the company, while fostering growth, strengthening customer relationships, and advancing Consolidated’s vision for the future. Having served in executive leadership positions for many years, he has played a significant role in the company’s culture, business development efforts, and long-term planning.

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“The strength of Consolidated has never rested with one individual,” said Schleusner. “It comes from a diverse, talented team and a strong culture. This transition reflects years of preparation and a commitment to ensuring continuity for the more than 100 families who depend on this company. I’m honored to build on the strong foundation that’s been created and help lead Consolidated into its next chapter.”

As chief operating officer, Gebauer will oversee day-to-day operations and help lead the execution of the company’s strategic objectives. Throughout his over 20-year tenure with Consolidated, he has been instrumental in managing complex projects, developing operational talent, and driving the high standards of performance that define the company’s selling proposition.

Talavera and Schneider will remain involved through board leadership roles.