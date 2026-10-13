Construction begins for HSHS St. Mary’s expansion

Construction began in September for HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center’s new six-story inpatient bed tower.

The new bed tower and a revitalization of the St. Mary’s campus will significantly expand the hospital’s access and capabilities, including:

• Adding more than 100 private rooms dedicated to medical, surgical, and intensive care patients.

• Increasing ICU beds from eight to 36.

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• Building two new cardiovascular operating rooms and a dedicated cardiac procedural room to expand heart and vascular care.

• Freeing up space on the main hospital campus to construct new kitchen and dining facilities, enhance campus security and expand parking.

The entire St. Mary’s revitalization project is anticipated for completion in 2028. For more information about the St. Mary’s project, please visit: www.stmarysgb.org/future