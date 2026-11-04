Construction begins in Sawdust District on White Label Lofts

Construction has begun on White Label Lofts, a $15.9 million redevelopment project of two historic buildings in the Oshkosh’s Sawdust District.

The development will transform vacant buildings into loft-style apartments and introduce a new three-story addition. The completed property will include 49 affordable one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, along with community spaces, fitness facilities, and other resident amenities.

Of the 49 apartments, eight will be designated for households at risk of homelessness, seven for households needing supportive services, and six for veteran households. All apartments will serve individuals and families earning at or below 80% of the county median income.

White Label Lofts is being developed by Wisconsin Redevelopment LLC, led by Todd Hutchison, in partnership with Ryan Pattee of Bayshore Sawdust Development LLC and Tory Nett of Titan Commercial LLC. Continuum Architects and Planners is providing architectural services, with Northcentral Construction in Fond du Lac serving as general contractor.

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Northcentral Construction Project Manager Brent Schneider said, “I’ve had my eye on these buildings for more than 15 years because I’ve always seen their potential. There are some incredible architectural details in these buildings, and we’re looking forward to seeing how the old and new come together.”

The development received an allocation of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) in 2025. Construction began in September 2026, with completion anticipated in late 2027.

“My wife and I live just down the street, and every time we’d drive past these buildings, she’d say, ‘You should really do something with those buildings.’ And I always do what my wife tells me,” said Todd Hutchison, owner of Wisconsin Redevelopment, LLC. “But it is

incredibly rewarding to take buildings that have been sitting vacant and turn them into something that will benefit our neighborhood for generations to come, and that is what Wisconsin Redevelopment has a history of doing.”

Development partners, community leaders, and project representatives will gather at Fifth Ward Brewing at 1 p.m. Nov. 6 for the official groundbreaking celebration.