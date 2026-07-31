Construction begins on new Green Bay neighborhood

Construction is officially underway on the Food Innovation Center in Green Bay’s newest neighborhood on the southeast side of town.

The 26.5-acre master plan of the neighborhood stands as the largest housing and community development initiative in Green Bay’s history. The urban farm, food innovation center, playground, and boulevard park anchor the new neighborhood and will offer myriad opportunities for neighborhood and community residents to gather.

Equipped with a pack wash station and food processing space, the facility will provide access to area farmers who rely on local markets as their primary livelihood. The building also includes roof-mounted solar panels, two family restrooms, and a covered patio for the public to access when using the adjacent playground, which is also set for construction soon.

“Wello is proud to have led the strategic vision for this shared infrastructure while working alongside partners to create a space that removes barriers for food entrepreneurs who are ready to grow,” says Tara Yang. “More than a facility, this will serve as an economic development and workforce training engine helping local producers and entrepreneurs expand their businesses, develop new skills, create jobs, and build a stronger, more resilient regional food economy.”

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Earlier this spring, the Wisconsin Department of Administration awarded a $468,900 non-state grant through its Grants for Local Projects program toward construction of the barn, following a recommendation from the State Building Commission. The Oneida Nation announced a $300,000 commitment to the project. Together, these contributions mark a pivotal step toward fully funding the barn’s construction cost.