Cornerstone Community Center to unveil new arena Oct. 30

Cornerstone Community Center, 1640 Fernando Drive, Ashwaubenon will unveil a new 65,000-square-foot arena that will seat 3,000 people and host youth hockey, figure skating clubs, adult leagues, St. Norbert College Hockey and much more.

These public programs support people of all ages throughout the Green Bay region and support the area through tourism dollars.

The event Oct. 30 event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., followed by festivities including local food trucks, giveaways throughout the celebration and self-guided tours of the completed facility.

Cornerstone has been experiencing a 25% increase in attendees of programming ever since the pandemic. Furthermore, the community benefits tremendously from the tourism dollars coming in from programming. Each tournament held at Cornerstone will bring an estimated $7 million to the region

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The Cornerstone Community Center was built in 2000 as the new home of Green Bay Area Youth Hockey and St. Norbert Green Knight Hockey. The CCC is privately owned by the Nonprofit Group, Cornerstone Community Center Inc., and an affiliate of Green Bay Area Youth Hockey. The CCC offers programs for Youth Hockey, adult leagues, and instruction. Hockey and skating skill classes and programs are available throughout the year.