CR Meyer launches new website

CR Meyer, a self-perform industrial contractor, has launched a redesigned website at crmeyer.com.

The launch is not a cosmetic update, but a deliberate effort to make CR Meyer’s identity and its distinction in the industrial contracting market more visible and accessible to the owners and facility leaders it serves.

CR Meyer controls its core trades in-house: millwrighting, concrete, piping, ironwork, electrical, and maintenance services. This model is the foundation of how CR Meyer plans, executes, and delivers on complex industrial projects.

CR Meyer built the site to give buyers a clear picture of what the company is and how it operates. Visitors will find the site structured around the trades CR Meyer owns, the industries it serves — pulp & paper, food & beverage, hydro/power generation, mining, oil & gas, scrap & recycling, and converting/printing/plastics/packaging — and the outcomes owners can expect when they engage a contractor that controls the work directly.