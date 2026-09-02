CREDA WISCONSIN: A stronger, more connected partner for Northeast Wisconsin’s development community

Wisconsin’s commercial real estate industry is evolving, and the organizations that support it must evolve too. CREDA Wisconsin, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association of Wisconsin, represents that next step forward. Built on the foundation of NAIOP Wisconsin, CREDA reflects a broader, more inclusive identity — one that recognizes the full spectrum of professionals shaping our state’s built environment.

The name change is intentional. As development has expanded into new asset classes, new technologies and new public private partnerships, the NAIOP brand no longer captured the diversity of work happening across Wisconsin. CREDA’s identity allows us to better support developers and their industry partners, as well as municipal leaders and community partners. It positions us to be a more flexible, collaborative, statewide resource.

That evolution directly benefits Northeast Wisconsin, where some of the state’s most exciting growth is happening. CREDA members are already deeply involved in shaping the region’s future. F Street developed the South Point Commerce Park in Appleton, bringing modern industrial space and new economic activity to the Fox Cities. New Land Enterprises delivered NOVA Apartments in Green Bay, a project that reflects the region’s growing demand for high‑quality urban living. ICAP Development recently completed the Sears redevelopment in the Green Bay Plaza Shopping Center (with more redevelopment coming here). Wangard Partners is advancing the multifamily project, Solhaven, in Little Chute, adding much needed housing options to support local workforce growth and JLA Architects is working with Eminent Development on projects in Neenah and Appleton.

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These projects illustrate CREDA’s value: our members are not just statewide leaders — they are active contributors to Northeast Wisconsin’s momentum.

CREDA strengthens this work through advocacy that supports development tools like TIF and infrastructure investment, industry education that keeps professionals ahead of market trends and networking that connects people across the entire development lifecycle. Our statewide platform ensures that regional priorities are heard, understood and supported.

As we introduce ourselves more formally to Northeast Wisconsin, our goal is simple: support the people who strengthen Wisconsin’s communities. The work happening here is shaping the future of the state — and CREDA Wisconsin is proud to be part of it.

To explore how CREDA can support your projects, your team and your long term growth in Northeast Wisconsin, visit CREDA Wisconsin (CREDAWI.org). We look forward to connecting with developers, communities and economic development professionals across the region and building what’s next for Wisconsin together.

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CONTACT

Commercial Real Estate Development Association

414-622-0006

CREDAWI.org