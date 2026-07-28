Curative Connections names next president and CEO

Kristal Knudtson has been appointed the next president and chief executive officer of Curative Connections effective Aug. 31. Jeanne Stangel will continue serving as outgoing president and CEO through Dec. 31.

“On behalf of the Curative Connections Board of Directors, we extend our sincere gratitude for Jeanne’s exceptional leadership and service,” said Lisa Bos, board chair. “She has guided the organization with vision, compassion, and purpose—strengthening Curative Connections as a trusted community partner and positioning a 78-year legacy for long-term sustainability. We are pleased to welcome Kristal as Curative Connections’ next president and CEO and look forward to the experience, energy, and community commitment she brings to this important role.”

Knudtson brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across the nonprofit and private sectors. She currently serves as executive director of marketing, communications and development for The Salvation Army Fox Cities and has previously held roles with The Boldt Company, Nielsen, Appvion, and KI.

“I am honored to join Curative Connections and build on the strong foundation Jeanne and the team have established,” said Kristal Knudtson. “Curative’s mission, history of service, and commitment to helping individuals achieve greater independence are deeply meaningful. I look forward to partnering with the Board, staff, members, families, and community partners to continue advancing Curative’s impact in the years ahead.”

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Stangel has served as Curative Connections’ fourth President and CEO and the first female leader in the organization’s history. During her tenure, she led the organization’s 75th anniversary celebration, advanced a $570,000 solar panel installation that helps reduce annual electric costs by $25,000, led a $5.3 million capital campaign that brought Yesteryear Village to life, and joined with nine other nonprofits to form the Northeast Wisconsin Family Care Advocacy Group.

Stangel said, “Serving this remarkable organization over the past five years has been one of the greatest honors of my professional life.” She added, “Curative Connections is in a wonderful place—financially strong and poised for continued success. I have no doubt that its best years are still ahead.”