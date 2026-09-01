Curiosity ignites connection: How [ASKING BOLD QUESTIONS] can shift culture

[ASK BOLD QUESTIONS] was not born from sitting at the drawing board wondering, “What’s a great product we can make?” No, [ASK BOLD QUESTIONS] was born from experience, engagement and connection.

In January 2025, our parent company, The BOLD Marketing Agency, set out to host a not‑so‑average networking gathering.

We recognized that most local networking events were filled with anxious people standing in corners with drinks in hand, scanning for the next familiar face that offers some comfort.

Our team wanted to build the complete opposite. We wanted to create an experience where guests felt calm before they even walked in the door.

To do that successfully, we knew facilitation and attention to detail were crucial.

When guests arrived, they received a nametag with an assigned table number. This alleviated that anxious feeling everyone gets when faced with choosing a table, bringing us all back to days of middle school lunches.

Once everyone arrived, we introduced the activity, inviting everyone to grab the box of cards at their table, and shared that these cards were questions our team curated to encourage deep conversation. While we do not believe in enforcing “rules” in our game, we did encourage everyone to share openly and keep it a safe space.

As I walked around the room, I heard people laughing, crying and sharing the most beautiful stories.

When we announced that game time was done, no one got up. NO ONE. Everyone continued opening up for another 20 minutes!

I had never seen anything like that — especially not at a networking event in the middle of January in Wisconsin!

The feedback we received was incredible: “That was one of the best networking events I have ever been to.” “An evening we will not forget.” “Over a year later, I still talk to the people at my table.”

These words became a message we could not ignore. We had just created something much bigger than us — we had created our mission of igniting human connection. It was at that moment that I knew this was how we could embark on our mission in an exponential way, by creating a card game that asks BOLD questions to support this deep connection, personally and professionally. [ASK BOLD QUESTIONS] was born.

From there, our team started curating custom decks for intimate gatherings such as women’s entrepreneurship dinners, networking gatherings and conferences.

We continued to see how impactful it was to facilitate curious conversations for others to connect deeply.

Now, our team continues to embark on the journey of creating a physical deck that will be sold online and in‑store, while also curating and facilitating one‑of‑a‑kind custom decks for intentional gatherings.

I like to tell people that we are not creating rocket science here — we did not invent the newest, most innovative product. However, we created something that everyone wants and needs more of right now — and that is authentic human connection.

Bring the BOLD movement to your organization at www.askboldquestions.com.

Guest Author contact info

Amanda [Camanda] Miceli

hi@theboldmarketingagency.com

239-397-8968

askboldquestions.com

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Insight Publications, a division of Woodward Communications, Inc.