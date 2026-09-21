Agriculture & Natural Resources

Dairy processor grants available

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association hosts U.S. and World Cheese Championship events in alternating years. The organization has been hosting cheese competitions in the state since 1893. Wisconsin cheeses regularly capture the most awards.
COURTESY WISCONSIN CHEESE MAKERS ASSOCIATION
Aaron Holbrook
By Aaron Holbrook
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The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection invites Wisconsin dairy processors to apply for Dairy Processor Grants by noon Nov. 3.

Eligible applicants must operate a licensed dairy processing plant in Wisconsin that is engaged in pasteurizing, processing, or manufacturing milk or dairy products. Funding from these grants can be used to address a wide range of dairy business needs such as food safety, staff training, plant expansion or modernization, and professional consulting services.

DATCP will choose awardees through a competitive selection process to receive grants of up to $50,000 per project. Recipients need to provide a match of 20% of the grant amount.

The grant application and more information are available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/AgDevelopment/DairyProcessorGrants.aspx.

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An informational webinar will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 13. Grant recipients will be announced in the coming months.

Since the program started in 2014, DATCP has received 297 Dairy Processor Grant proposals requesting more than $12.1 million and has funded 148 of those proposals totaling $3.8 million.

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