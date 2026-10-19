Data exchange hosting DataCon Oct. 20 in Appleton

The Northeast Wisconsin Data Exchange will host NEWDEX DataCon, a free community event featuring data demonstrations, presentations, and networking, Oct. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Fox Valley Technical College’s Appleton campus.

Register and find a full agenda here: NEWDEX DataCon Tickets, Tuesday, October 20 • 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM | Eventbrite

NEWDEX provides free access to more than 140 measures of community conditions across 11 Northeast Wisconsin counties. DataCon will showcase the tools and information in the online platform and feature local partners sharing how they use its data in their everyday work.

Presentations from thought leaders at The Rippel Foundation will discuss frameworks and recent national analyses. Featured speakers include:

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Jason Schulist, executive director of NEWDEX

Cierra Bryant, manager of learning and impact at The Rippel Foundation

Andrew Sage, professor at Lawrence University

Troy Murphy, senior pastor at Green Bay Community Church.

Creating a data ecosystem for the region gives a comprehensive look at well-being across communities, down to the census tract level. Available at newdex.org, the platform provides a regional view while preserving local detail to help communities identify priorities, understand disparities, and inform strategic planning, public policy, and program investments.

NEWDEX originally served Calumet, Outagamie, and Winnebago counties. Its expanded service area also includes Brown, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Menominee, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara counties.