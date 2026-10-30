De Pere Chamber names next president and CEO

Kate Terrien was named as the next president and chief executive officer of the De Pere Chamber of Commerce, effective Nov. 9.

Terrien brings a background in entrepreneurship, community engagement, and relationship-building. She is the founder of Sprig + Stone, a guided watercolor experience business serving individuals and corporate teams and serves as membership co-chair for LINK for Women.

“Helping people feel connected and heard has always been at the heart of who I am, and it shapes everything I do,” said Terrien. “I’m excited to carry that spirit with me into supporting the businesses and individuals who help De Pere thrive. I’m grateful to the board for this opportunity and to David for the strong foundation they’ve built.”

Terrien succeeds David Vander Bloomen, who has led the chamber since April 2024, initially as interim president and CEO. During his tenure, the chamber expanded its regional focus, introduced a new tiered membership structure, and strengthened community partnerships and programming.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to welcome Kate as the Chamber’s next President & CEO,” said Andrea Zoeller, Acting Chair of the Chamber’s Board of Directors. “Her entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, and passion for connecting people make her an excellent fit for this role.”

“We are also deeply grateful to David for his dedication and leadership during his time with the Chamber,” Zoeller said. “His commitment to our members and community has helped lay a strong foundation for the organization’s future.”

A resident of the greater Green Bay area, Terrien will oversee chamber operations, membership engagement, programming, and strategic partnerships.