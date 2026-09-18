Deadline for Startup World Cup regional in Sheboygan is Sept. 25

The deadline for founds to apply for the Startup World Cup Sheboygan Regional Pitch Competition is Sept. 25.

Accelerate Sheboygan County (AccelSC.com) is hosting the competition Oct. 19 at the Weill Center for the Performing Arts.

Startup founders from Wisconsin and across the Midwest are encouraged to apply for the opportunity to pitch their business live on stage for cash prizes and the chance to advance to the global Startup World Cup Finals in San Francisco. Apply here.

Startup World Cup features more than 100 regional competitions across six continents, connecting emerging startups with investors and global exposure. Winners from regional events advance to the Grand Finale in San Francisco to compete for a $1 million investment prize.

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The Sheboygan regional competition will award $2,000 Judge’s Choice Prize and $1,000 People’s Choice Prize, selected through audience voting. The Sheboygan regional winner will also earn the opportunity to pitch at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in San Francisco.

Tyler Heilberger, founder of family travel and booking platform Go With Rosie, says “I find pitch events to be an amazing opportunity to get insight from others.”

Heilberger’s pitch at the World Cup regional last year earned the People’s Choice Award.