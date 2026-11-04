Democrats gain control of state government

Democrat David Crowley will be Wisconsin’s next governor, making history as the first Black person to hold the office.

Crowley, who is Milwaukee County’s executive, defeated Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany of Minocqua.

Wisconsin Public Radio also reported that Democrats took control of the state legislature.

In the state Senate, Democrats flipped three seats in Tuesday’s election, giving them an 18-15 majority, according to preliminary results compiled by The Associated Press.

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In the state Assembly, Democrats flipped eight seats and held all their own, giving them a 53-46 majority there.

The election in Wisconsin was set against the backdrop of national mid-term elections that heavily favored Democrats across the United States. See more results at wpr.org.