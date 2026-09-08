Development Momentum Builds in Menasha

The City of Menasha continues to offer strong development opportunities across several high visibility corridors and within its growing downtown. Key arterial routes such as Lake Park Road, Appleton Road and Oneida Street feature a variety of available parcels well suited for commercial, service and mixed use projects. These corridors carry consistent traffic volumes and provide excellent visibility for businesses seeking strategic placement within the Fox Cities region.

A major step forward in supporting new investment is the recent creation of Tax Incremental District No. 15, which encompasses the Oneida Street corridor. This district is intended to encourage redevelopment, infrastructure enhancements and value added growth, positioning Oneida Street as one of Menasha’s most promising areas for future commercial and residential activity.

Significant opportunities also exist in downtown Menasha, particularly within the City Hall District. Located adjacent to the marina and set within the heart of the city, the area offers waterfront access, pedestrian activity and strong community visibility. The district includes sites well suited for mixed use redevelopment, with potential for retail, residential and office components integrated alongside appealing water views. Together, these corridor and downtown locations demonstrate Menasha’s strong commitment to fostering reinvestment and shaping the city’s next generation of development.

Contact

Andrew Dane, CD Director

adane@menashawi.gov

920-967-3651

menashawi.gov