Discovering Ledgeview: Growth, connection and opportunity

The Town of Ledgeview continues to stand out as one of Brown County’s most desirable places to live, work, grow and invest. Known for its scenic views, welcoming neighborhoods, strong parks system and convenient regional access, Ledgeview offers a unique blend of rural character and modern opportunity.

The past year was an amazing year of growth for the community. In 2026, Ledgeview welcomed progress on three new subdivisions, continued improvements to local parks and steady business growth. These milestones reflect the town’s thoughtful approach to development, supporting new opportunities while preserving the natural beauty and the residents’ quality of life.

Residential growth remains one of Ledgeview’s strongest indicators of momentum. New subdivisions bring more than homes; they bring families, neighbors and energy to the community. As Ledgeview grows, the town remains focused on responsible planning, infrastructure, recreation and long‑term community needs.

Ledgeview’s parks and outdoor spaces remain a defining community feature. Recent park updates have enhanced opportunities for residents of all ages to gather, play, explore and enjoy the outdoors. These investments help ensure amenities grow alongside the community and support an active, connected lifestyle.

Advertisement

Business growth also remains strong. Ledgeview’s location, quality of life and expanding residential base make it an attractive place for entrepreneurs, professional services and neighborhood‑serving businesses. Continued commercial activity strengthens the local economy and adds convenience for residents.

Looking ahead, one of the most exciting opportunities is the South Bridge Connector Project. This planned regional transportation improvement has the potential to enhance mobility, improve access, and support continued residential and business growth throughout the area. For Ledgeview, the South Bridge Connector Project, which connects Ledgeview to I‑41, represents more than a roadway; it represents connection, opportunity and long‑term economic potential.

With scenic landscapes, strong neighborhoods, updated parks, new housing opportunities and future regional connectivity, Ledgeview is entering an exciting new chapter. Whether you are building a home, growing a business, raising a family or looking for a community with room to thrive, Ledgeview offers a place to belong.

Now is the time to be part of Ledgeview’s story.

Advertisement

Set your sights high.

At‑a‑glance

Significant population growth over the past two decades

New subdivisions supporting residential growth

Updated parks and green space enhancing livability

Nearly 200 local businesses and continued business growth

South Bridge Connector Project supporting future mobility and access

Scenic views, strong neighborhoods and thoughtful planning shaping Ledgeview’s future

CONTACT

Sarah K. Burdette, Administrator

Town of Ledgeview

920‑336‑3360 ext. 108

sburdette@ledgeview.wi.gov

ledgeview.wi.gov