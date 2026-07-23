DNR accepting e-cycling grants

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for E-Cycle Wisconsin electronics collection grants.

The grants provide project funding to establish electronics collection sites between October 2026 and December 2027. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Wisconsin passed a law in 2010 banning many electronics from being thrown into the garbage. To help with recycling, the state created E-Cycle Wisconsin, a manufacturer-funded program managed by the DNR.

The DNR plans to award up to $150,000 in grants to businesses, local and tribal governmental bodies and nonprofits for this round.

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“After four really successful rounds of grant awards, we’re excited to help even more rural communities offer electronics collection to their residents,” Sarah Murray, Wisconsin DNR recycling and solid waste section manager, said in a statement. “The grant program has helped to provide unprecedented access to electronics recycling throughout Wisconsin. Our goal is to make it even more convenient and affordable to recycle electronics statewide.”