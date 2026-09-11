DNR reaching out to residents impacted by PFAs in Marinette area

Marinette and Peshtigo area residents who live in the area that was potentially impacted by PFAs near Tyco’s Fire Technology Center will soon be contacted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR will be determining if the residents are eligible for assistance from the $10 million Tyco settlement that will provide cleaning drinking water to those impacted.

Residents in the Expanded Site Investigation Area will receive a letter in the U.S. Mail in late September. The letter will include further detailed information and two items to return to the DNR:

A permission agreement to sample their private well for PFAS.

A survey to select their preferred safe drinking water option (e.g., new well and/or a water treatment) if sampling identifies PFAS impacts to their well.

A new sample will be required for a property to be eligible for a long-term drinking water solution. The DNR will use the responses it receives for planning purposes.

The DNR started the process of contracting with vendors to provide services including well testing, well installation and water treatment. The DNR anticipates that a local liaison will be available to help eligible residents living in and around the ESIA access these services. Residents will not need to sample their own wells or hire their own contractors. These vendor contracts are anticipated to be in place by the start of 2027.

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For additional information about the ongoing investigation, please visit the DNR’s webpage, PFAS Contamination in the Marinette and Peshtigo Area.

To leave a message or ask questions of DNR staff by telephone dial toll-free: 1-888-626-3244.

To comment or ask questions by email contact staff at DNRJCIPFAS@wisconsin.gov.