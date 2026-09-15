Door County employers invited to talent attraction and retention forum

The Door County Economic Development Corp. will hold an employer forum on talent attraction and retention from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Sept. 22.

Register for the event at Stone Harbor Resort and Conference Center in Sturgeon Bay by Sept. 16.

Participants will receive an overview of the local, regional and state workforce landscape as well as a review of programs and resources available to businesses.

Presenting organizations will include the Door County Economic Development Corporation, Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Bay Area Workforce Development Board, New North, Inc., Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC), Northeast Wisconsin Youth Apprenticeship (NEWYA) and We Are HOPE, Inc. The EmployAbility Hub.