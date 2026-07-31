Door County facade grants give local storefronts a fresh face

Several small businesses across Door County are getting a facelift this summer, courtesy of Door County Economic Development Corporation’s (DCEDC) Small Business Facade and Property Improvement program. DCEDC partnered with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to fund exterior and property upgrades for local businesses. The $250,000 program offers a maximum grant amount of $10,000 to eligible small businesses.
Recent projects completed through the program include:
- Kitty O’Reillys Irish Pub — City of Sturgeon Bay
Repaired and painted the exterior stone facade, refurbished the front sign, and added awnings
- Jacksonport Cottage – Town of Jacksonport
Replaced the entryway door and window as well as repaired the window trim and sidewalk chinking
- Island Adventure/Point Grille — Town of Washington
Added new awnings and drop curtains to cover outdoor seating and a new bar area
- Door County Historical Society — City of Sturgeon Bay
Added new vinyl lettering, a new front door, and an awning
- Boys & Girls Club of the Bay & Lakes Region — City of Sturgeon Bay
Repaired building cracks and holes and power washed and painted the exterior
- Sister Bay Studios — Village of Sister Bay
Replaced exterior doors and painted the exterior of the building
- Plum Bottom Gallery — Village of Egg Harbor
Painted the building’s exterior, installed new front windows and door, repaired the roof and added new landscaping
- Glide N.E.W. & Backroads Deli — Town of Gibraltar
Painted the building’s exterior (including adding a new mural), removed overgrown vegetation and added new window coverings
- Crate — City of Sturgeon Bay
Repaired and refinished the front window, door and brickwork, and added new vinyl lettering
- 119 S Madison Avenue (Lake Edge Wealth Advisors) — City of Sturgeon Bay
Added new double pane, energy-efficient windows to this 100-year-old building