Door County facade grants give local storefronts a fresh face

Several small businesses across Door County are getting a facelift this summer, courtesy of Door County Economic Development Corporation’s (DCEDC) Small Business Facade and Property Improvement program. DCEDC partnered with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to fund exterior and property upgrades for local businesses. The $250,000 program offers a maximum grant amount of $10,000 to eligible small businesses.

Recent projects completed through the program include:

Kitty O’Reillys Irish Pub — City of Sturgeon Bay

Repaired and painted the exterior stone facade, refurbished the front sign, and added awnings

— City of Sturgeon Bay Repaired and painted the exterior stone facade, refurbished the front sign, and added awnings Jacksonport Cottage – Town of Jacksonport

Replaced the entryway door and window as well as repaired the window trim and sidewalk chinking