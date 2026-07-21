Election Commission warns against betting on your vote

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is warning voters that if they bet on an election – it could cost their vote.

“We want voters to understand that they cannot legally make a bet on an election and cast a ballot in that same election,” WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said. “We are not able to police someone placing a bet on these platforms, but it’s important for voters to understand the consequences if they bet on an election outcome.”

Wisconsin law is clear: a voter cannot, even indirectly, make a bet or wager on the outcome of an election and then vote in that same election:

Wisconsin Statute § 6.03(2) explicitly disqualifies electors from voting “in any election in which the person has made or become interested, directly or indirectly, in any bet or wager depending upon the result of the election.”

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Wisconsin Statute § 12.13(1)(a) makes it a Class I felony to intentionally vote in an election without being qualified to do so.

Voters who place bets on elections and then try to vote in that election may be subject to voter qualification administrative challenges, which, if successful, would prevent them from being able to cast their ballot and could also result in a referral to the District Attorney.

Prediction markets have quickly emerged and become popular across the United States. Users can trade and invest in “yes” or “no” outcomes, from sporting events to what the President may do on a certain day.

There are currently no federal laws addressing prediction markets for elections.