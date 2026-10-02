EMD Electronics opens new R&D facility in Sheboygan Falls

EMD Electronics, the North America electronics business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, opened a new 38,000-square-foot research and development facility at its Sheboygan Falls.

The new R&D facility is part of EMD Electronics’ multi-year investment in its U.S. footprint. This $200 million investment supports its semiconductor capabilities across three states, including a further expansion in Sheboygan Falls to be completed in 2027. Overall, the investment is part of the company’s $1 billion, 5-year investment program in U.S. manufacturing capabilities, which was announced in 2021.

The new facility provides dedicated capabilities for synthesis, scale-up and technology transfer, helping EMD Electronics work more closely with customers to accelerate new materials

Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary and CEO John W. Miller were at the opening Oct. 2. WEDC is supporting the expansion with up to $4.5 million in performance-based tax credits. The amount of credits the company receives depends on the amount of capital invested and the number of jobs created.

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“EMD Electronics’ continued investment in Sheboygan Falls demonstrates the important role Wisconsin’s skilled workforce and strong manufacturing foundation can play in the future of the semiconductor industry,” said Miller. “This R&D facility brings advanced research and development capabilities to our state, creates opportunities for highly skilled jobs and strengthens Wisconsin’s position as a place where global companies can develop and scale the technologies of the future.”

The new facility introduces eight purpose-built laboratories supporting the product development lifecycle, including discovery, development, qualification, analytical development, purification, packaging and hazard testing to EMD Electronics’ global footprint. By bringing R&D, scale-up and technology transfer capabilities together at the Sheboygan Falls site, EMD Electronics can collaborate more closely with customers and respond more quickly to evolving technology roadmaps and local customer requirements.

The facility was also designed to expand EMD Electronics’ research capabilities while reducing its environmental footprint and is among its pioneering laboratories powered by renewable energy. The company aims to meet LEED Gold certification with this new facility.