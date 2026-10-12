Emplify partners with Pearl Health for analytics, financial tools and Medicare benchmarking

Emplify Health will partner with Pearl Health to enhance care delivery for approximately 25,000 Medicare beneficiaries across the combined Bellin and Gundersen footprint of 11 hospitals, over 100 clinics and 1,400 providers.

Pearl brings infrastructure for modeling and managing financial risk, monitoring network-wide performance against Medicare benchmarks, and applying lessons learned from providers operating in similar markets nationwide.

Many of the patients Emplify Health serves live in rural and small-town Wisconsin and Minnesota, where a hospitalization can mean hours away from home and family. By identifying health risks earlier and organizing care around the primary care relationship, the two organizations aim to support patient wellness and long-term health.

Providers participating in Pearl Health’s accountable care organizations gain access to data insights, financial tools, practice enablement technology and a broad range of accountable care services. In 2026, Pearl supported more than 10,000 providers across over 40 states, managing approximately $3.6 billion in annualized medical spend on behalf of more than 250,000 Medicare beneficiaries, and is projected to deliver $500 million in gross savings through the end of 2026.

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Emplify Health patients will keep their current physician and see no change to their Medicare benefits, coverage or out-of-pocket costs. What changes is behind the scenes. Care teams gain a clearer, more timely picture of each patient’s health with Pearl’s predictive analytics, allowing them to surface the highest priority patient insights inside the workflows care teams already use. The system will flag which patients are at rising risk, who has fallen out of touch with their care team, and where an intervention will matter most.

The two organizations will begin onboarding Emplify Health practices this fall ahead of the Jan. 1, 2027 start date, with plans to build on the collaboration across the network’s Wisconsin and Minnesota markets.