Endries acquires Kentucky firm

Endries International, Inc., Brillion, has acquired the business and assets of Blue Chip Engineered Products LLC (Blue Chip), a Kentucky-based provider of custom engineered fasteners, components, and value-added services.

Blue Chip Engineered Products specializes in custom industrial fasteners, metal stampings, and electronic hardware solutions. Originally established in 1984 and headquartered in Erlanger, Kentucky, the company delivers components and value-added services that support complex manufacturing needs across a range of industries such as automotive, medical devices, and lighting.

“This acquisition strengthens Endries’ position in key industrial and high-specification markets,” said Dan Crociata, president and CEO of Endries International, Inc. “Blue Chip’s legacy of customer-focused service models, combined with its custom engineered fasteners, complements our existing capabilities and enhances the value we deliver to customers. We look forward to working with Ken and the Blue Chip team as they continue building on the company’s strong foundation.”

Blue Chip will continue operating from its Erlanger, Kentucky, location, with found Ken Sanker serving as General Manager overseeing the day-to-day operations of the business. The addition of Blue Chip enhances Endries’ abilit