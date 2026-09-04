Energy leaders to discuss Wisconsin’s energy future at Sept. 29 Tech Council luncheon

As Wisconsin’s energy landscape continues to evolve, leaders from across the industry will discuss the challenges and opportunities shaping the state’s energy future at the Tech Council’s Tuesday, Sept. 29 luncheon in Madison.

The discussion will be moderated by Lori Sakk, director of the Wisconsin Public Utility Institute at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Panelists include Catherine Giljohann, assistant vice president of regulatory affairs at Alliant Energy; Richard Heinemann, attorney at Boardman Clark; Marc Keyser, director of external affairs – central region for the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO); and Corey Singletary, director, regulatory affairs for the Citizens Utility Board of Wisconsin.

Panelists will discuss the current state of energy in Wisconsin, including changes in energy demand, infrastructure and regulation, as well as how utilities, policymakers and other stakeholders are preparing for the state’s future energy needs. The conversation will also explore how emerging technologies and growing demand are affecting Wisconsin’s energy system and what those changes could mean for businesses, communities and consumers.

The event will take place Tuesday, Sept. 29, at One City Schools, 1707 W. Broadway, Madison. Registration, networking and lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by the program at 12:15 p.m. Registration information is available here.

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“Wisconsin’s energy needs are changing quickly as new technologies, growing businesses and major infrastructure investments reshape demand across the state,” said Maggie Brickerman, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. “Bringing together leaders with perspectives from utilities, consumers, regulators and the regional energy market will provide an important look at where Wisconsin stands today and what we need to consider as we plan for the future.”

The Tech Council is the independent, nonpartisan science and technology advisor to the governor and the Legislature. The Tech Council works to advance Wisconsin’s innovation economy by connecting entrepreneurs, investors, corporations and research institutions. To learn more or become a member, visit wisconsintechnologycouncil.com.