Envision Fond du Lac accepting nominations for Future 5 Awards

Young Professionals of Fond du Lac, a program of Envision Greater Fond du Lac, is accepting nominations for the 2026 Future 5 Awards through Oct. 30.

YPF established the Future 5 Award in 2013 to support and recognize upcoming leaders in the community. This award is presented to five area young professionals aged 21-40 who are growing and excelling in their ﬁelds and will continue to positively inﬂuence the growth, prosperity, and quality of life in Fond du Lac County well into the future.

The Future 5 Awards shine a spotlight on these individuals, celebrating their accomplishments and showing others the impact young leaders are making locally. Recognizing this talent also helps the greater Fond du Lac area attract and retain the next generation of leaders.

To be eligible, nominees must:

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Live and/or work in Fond du Lac County

Be between 21 and 40 years old as of October 30, 2026

Be nominated by a professional or volunteer reference

Be growing and excelling in their field, with plans to keep positively influencing the Fond du Lac community

Not have received a Future 5 Award in the past three years

Candidates must be nominated by someone they have worked, volunteered, or served with. Nominators can submit the completed nomination form to Envision by Oct. 30. Nominees will then be asked to complete a questionnaire by the deadline provided. A panel of independent judges will review and score the questionnaires based on the award’s mission. YPF membership is not required, but it may be considered during judging.

In 2025, a total of 33 nominees were considered for the award, representing 30 different companies within the greater Fond du Lac area.

The 2026 Future 5 recipients will be revealed at the YPF Holiday Party Dec. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fond du Lac Beer Company, 21 4th Street Court, Fond du Lac. Register for the YPF Holiday Party here.

The 2026 Future 5 recipients and nominees will then be honored at the Future 5 Awards Jan. 21.

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To learn more about Young Professionals of Fond du La, visit envisiongreaterfdl.com/ypf/.