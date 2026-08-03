Envision Greater Fond du Lac launches Quarterly Impact Report

Envision Greater Fond du Lac has launched a new Quarterly Impact Report.

The free digital publication is designed to keep residents, business leaders, community partners, and stakeholders informed about the initiatives, partnerships, and progress shaping the greater Fond du Lac region.

A membership with Envision Greater Fond du Lac is not required to subscribe. The Quarterly Impact Report brings together the stories, milestones, and measurable outcomes behind Envision’s work.

“Strong communities are built when people are informed and engaged,” said Sadie Howell, President and CEO of Envision Greater Fond du Lac. “The Quarterly Impact Report gives everyone—whether you’re a business owner, elected official, nonprofit leader, resident, or simply someone who cares about our community—a convenient way to stay up to date on the work happening across the greater Fond du Lac region. We want everyone to have access to the stories and results that demonstrate how collaboration is creating lasting impact.”

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The inaugural report showcases recent accomplishments and highlights the partnerships driving business success and community impact. Readers can view the current edition online without subscribing.

Community members are encouraged to subscribe to receive future editions directly in their inbox at no cost.

To view the latest Quarterly Impact Report or subscribe for free, visit envisiongreaterfdl.com/impact-report.