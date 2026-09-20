ESOP Partners names chief operating officer

Dave Reichenbacher has joined ESOP Partners, Appleton, as chief operating officer.

Most recently, he served as chief operating officer at Merkle | Cardinal Path, where he also held the role of senior vice president, operations. In those positions, he led critical operational functions including resource management, systems and process design, talent and culture support, facilities, and IT infrastructure, with a focus on building scalable systems that improve delivery and profitability.

“Dave is a problem-solver by nature, and he brings the rare combination of structured operational rigor and a teacher’s mindset,” said Aaron Juckett, president and founder at ESOP Partners. “As ESOP Partners continues to grow, his experience building systems, enabling teams, and optimizing resources will help us scale while staying true to our mission and culture.”

Reichenbacher holds a bachelor of science and a master of science from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He leads a men’s faith formation group at his Catholic parish and serves in leadership, mentoring, and instructional roles within USA Hockey and Wisconsin youth hockey officiating programs.

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“I’m excited to join ESOP Partners and help build the operational foundation that allows great teams to do their best work,” said Reichenbacher. “I’m drawn to ESOP Partners’ people-first mission and the opportunity to build scalable operational foundations that support long-term value creation.”