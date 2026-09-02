Ever evolving: Trout Springs Winery reflects creative energy of founders

Steven and Andrea DeBaker might have the most productive 12 acres in Northeast Wisconsin.

Their home evolved over decades into Trout Springs Winery, reflecting Steven DeBaker’s creative energy and their commitment to sustainability.

“I always said I could live 10 lifetimes and never do everything I want to do,” DeBaker says.

When the DeBakers bought property near Greenleaf in 1985, they discovered they had an artesian spring. They created some ponds and water gardens, deciding to raise trout and salmon. The hatchery is now one of the oldest and largest private trout hatcheries in Wisconsin, and it sells both live and processed fish.

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DeBaker, who grew up in the area and learned about growing and canning food, says in the mid‑1990s he thought making wine would work for them.

“There was really nobody in Northeast Wisconsin doing it at that time,” DeBaker says. He says there were about six wineries in Wisconsin then, and that has since grown to around 150.

“We’ve actually created an industry here,” he says.

DeBaker has taken a leadership role in the industry by successfully petitioning the federal government to create the Wisconsin Ledge as American Viticultural Area in 2012.

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They experimented with grape varieties starting in 1995 and within a few years were crafting estate‑bottled wines that today range from dry reds to sweet whites, dessert wines and fruit wines.

As they have grown, there has been a commitment to sustainability. Today, Trout Springs relies on geothermal power, raises chickens that help with pest control in the vineyard and swans that help keep the trout ponds clean. The hatchery uses a closed loop system, and Trout Springs Winery is Green Masters certified by the Sustainable Business Council.

DeBaker says like spokes on a wheel, everything contributes to the business. They sell chicken eggs, swans, fish, wine, supplements made from wine powder and even homemade chocolate.

There also has been a commitment to handcrafting their products, according to DeBaker. He and his wife are the only staff, though they do get help with the grape harvest.

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They raise the fish (which takes about three years) and process them into filets and salmon brats. DeBaker built the machine that freeze‑dries the grapes for creating supplements. They bottle wine and when you visit, they will talk to you about their products.

While Trout Springs offers some products through online sales, the DeBakers remain firmly committed to operating a hospitality business. They offer a small rental cabin and can host events.

Most recently, they added a sculpture garden that features marble sculptures imported from Italy and a waterfall DeBaker built.

“I love to meet people and love to have them enjoy our product,” DeBaker says. “You can go anywhere and have a glass of wine. We want people to come here and experience things.”

Trout Springs Winery is located at 8150 River Road, Greenleaf. Learn more at troutspringswinery.com.