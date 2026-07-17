Evers announces new Clean Fleet Policy for state vehicles

Gov. Tony Evers announced that a new Clean Fleet Policy, requiring state agencies to purchase alternative fuel vehicles, such as electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids, for new fleet vehicle acquisitions unless an approved exemption applies.

The Clean Fleet Policy, created in partnership with the Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy, will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other air pollutants. The state’s fleet is comprised of just over 6,000 vehicles, only 14 percent of which are currently alternative fuel vehicles.

The state’s first-ever Clean Energy Plan was released by the Evers Administration in 2022 and finally put Wisconsin on a path for all electricity consumed within the state to be 100 percent carbon-free by 2050. The Clean Fleet Policy is designed to continue building upon the Evers Administration’s work to mitigate the effects of climate change and the rising costs of gasoline and diesel on agency budgets. The policy encourages lifecycle cost analyses across different vehicle types, recognizing that the most sustainable option is often also the most cost-effective.