Evers seeks Rapid Disaster Declaration from SBA

Gov. Tony Evers sent a letter to the U.S. Small Business Administration to request a Rapid Disaster Declaration in response to severe storms and flooding that occurred on July 27.

The severe storms resulted in power outages, and disruptions to public water systems, causing widespread and significant damage in Winnebago, Forest, Outagamie, and Vilas counties.

Based on joint damage assessments conducted by the SBA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, state, county, and local staff, Evers has requested that Winnebago County receive federal disaster loans from the SBA. If approved, these federal loans would be available for Wisconsin homeowners, renters, businesses, and non-profits impacted in Winnebago County.

If the SBA Rapid Declaration request is granted, homeowners may be eligible for up to $500,000 in property loans to replace or repair their primary residence for losses not fully covered by insurance or other sources. Renters or homeowners may borrow up to $100,000 to replace or repair personal property, such as clothing, furniture, cars, and appliances damaged or destroyed by the disaster.

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Up to $2 million would be available for qualified business owners or most non-profit organizations to cover disaster losses for real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery and equipment. More information on the SBA Disaster Loans can be found at sba.gov/disaster.

Last month, Evers announced he had formally requested a disaster declaration from President Donald Trump in response to the severe storms, although the president has yet to respond to the governor’s request.

Gov. Evers previously requested FEMA assistance to conduct joint preliminary damage assessments. After assessments of more than 2,346 residential properties, Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) and FEMA determined more than $8.2 million would be needed in FEMA assistance for homeowners and renters, though that amount will likely be higher should the request be approved. The joint preliminary damage assessment for Public Assistance estimated more than $13.8 million would be needed in assistance for public sector damage. Based on joint damage assessments, the damage in Winnebago County exceeds the SBA’s criteria for approval.

Evers also signed Executive Order #303 declaring a period of abnormal economic disruption in Outagamie, Winnebago, Forest, and Vilas Counties in response to the July 27 severe weather. Evers directed the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to enforce prohibitions against price gouging on everyday essentials and lodging.