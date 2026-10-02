Excellence in Manufacturing/K-12 Partnership Awards announced

The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance’s 15th annual “Excellence in Manufacturing/K-12 Partnerships Awards” will be held Oct. 27 at Great North Common’s Fire & Fir event center in Green Bay.

The event will spotlight best practices of manufacturing and education collaborations throughout northeast Wisconsin as well as showcasing top talent from local manufacturing companies. Tickets need to be purchased by Oct. 10 at https://events.humanitix.com/newma-excellence-awards.

2026 EDUCATION AWARD WINNERS

Career Pathmaker – Administrator – Mike Snowberry – Luxemburg-Casco School District

Career Pathmaker – Educator – Robert Turner – Omro High School

Career Pathmaker – Tech Ed Teacher – Dan Hacker – J.R. Gerritts Middle School

Education Innovation – Rocket Academy Dual Credit Advanced Tech Center

Elementary Educator – Angie Arneson – Seymour Middle School

High School Core Subject Educator – Whitney Wasmuth – Reedsville School District

Higher Education – Sarah Fischer – Northeast Wisconsin Technical College

2026 MANUFACTURER AWARD WINNERS

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Brighter Image – Sargento

Educational Partnership – Seagrave

K-12 Outreach Administrator – Amber Smetek – Green Bay Packaging

Leadership – QComp Technologies

Manufacturing Mentor – Matt Goll – Therma-Tron-X, Inc.

Visionary – Lynn Stangel – Green Bay Packaging

Youth Apprenticeship K-12 – Briess

Prior to the Award’s dinner Oct. 27, NEWMA will host Connect to Future Talent – Academic & Career Planning Partnerships Roundtable’ meeting from 3 – 4:30 p.m. at the Great North Common’s Fire & Fir in Green Bay. The event will include a Manufacturing panel, Youth Apprenticeship students panel and roundtable discussions between manufacturers, educators and students.

For more information, go to newmfgalliance.org. Contact Ann Franz with questions regarding the events at 920-606-7691 or email franza@uwgb.edu.