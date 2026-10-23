Executive GM named for PBS Wisconsin and Wisconsin Public Radio

Sarah Ashworth has been named executive general manager of PBS Wisconsin and Wisconsin Public Radio.

The appointment was announced following a nationwide search for this new leadership position directing the two public media services that serve statewide audiences in Wisconsin. Ashworth will officially begin Nov. 29.

Ashworth has served as WPR’s director of radio for more than three years. Ashworth’s 25 years of public media experience also includes work as Vermont Public’s head of content as well as newsroom roles at Minnesota Public Radio, New Hampshire Public Radio, WAMU and KBIA in Missouri. Ashworth also served as an assistant professor of journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Under her leadership, Vermont Public and NHPR won national Edward R. Murrow awards for overall excellence.

Ashworth will lead both PBS Wisconsin and Wisconsin Public Radio as the services’ first unified leader. With offices, transmitters and employees in communities throughout the state, PBS Wisconsin and WPR are the only locally-owned and managed statewide media networks serving Wisconsin.

Advertisement

PBS Wisconsin and Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR) are services of UW–Madison’s Division of Public Media and the Educational Communications Board.